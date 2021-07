Former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Prof Bola Akinterinwa, says the Federal Government of Nigeria cant arm-twist Benin Republic into extraditing Yoruba Nation arrowhead, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho. He said this is because the Benin Republic, like other former French colonies, represents French interest in West Africa. Benin Republic (formerly known Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper