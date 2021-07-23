No fewer than 10 communities in Magboro, in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, have threatened to boycott the state council poll slated for Saturday over the activities of sand dredgers in the area. The residents stated that the dredgers damaged the only road which connected them to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. PUNCH Metro Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
10 Ogun communities threaten LG poll boycott over road destroyed by dredgers