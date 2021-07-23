The Independent National Electoral Commission in Osun State has commended youths in the state for participating effectively in the online registration, just as the body warned against double registration, which it said is an offence punishable under the law. The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, in a statement titled Commencement Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today CVR: INEC commends Osun youths, warns against multiple registration