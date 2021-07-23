Deceased doctors: FG begins payment of benefits to beneficiaries

The Federal Government Thursday said it has commenced the payment of death benefits to deceased doctors and other health workers under the Group Life Insurance. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, stated this after a meeting between the Federal Governments representatives and the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors. Ngige, who described the meeting Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
