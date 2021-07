Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, fled Nigeria to Benin Republic to avoid being killed, a monarch close to the Yoruba rights activist told The PUNCH. The monarch said Igboho was forced to leave the country, noting that the agitator was ready to continue the fight against killer herdsmen. According to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper