Local government election in Lagos State has witnessed widespread voter apathy and cases of malfunction card readers, our correspondent who visited some polling units across three local government areas of the state has observed. The majority of the presiding officers and party agents at the polling units in Ikeja, Ifako-Ijaiye and Agege Local Government Areas Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Lagos LG polls: Presiding officers lament low voter turnout, malfunctioning card readers