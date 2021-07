The late former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Barnabas Bala, popularly known as Bantex, was on Saturday buried in his hometown in Manchok, Kaura Local Government Area. The burial organised by the Evangelical Church Winning All, Manchok, was attended by relatives, friends, associates and top government officials including the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai. Bala, 64, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper