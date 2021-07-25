BREAKING: Again, FG extends NIN-SIM verification deadline to October 31





The Federal Government has further extended the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification to October 31, 2021. The Director, Public Affairs Nigerian Communications Commission, Ikechukwu Adinde; and the Head, Corporate Communications, Nigeria Identity Management Commission, Kayode Adegoke, made this known in a joint statement on Monday, titled FG Extends NIN-SIM verification deadline to 31st October, 2021. Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper