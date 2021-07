Yoruba monarchs in Benin Republic have resolved to write the president of the country, Patrice Talon, over the arrest and detention of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, in the country. The traditional rulers made this known after meeting at the Ajohoun Palace in Adjohoun, Benin on Sunday. The Beninese court adjourned Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper