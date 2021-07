Chairman, Agege Local Government, Ganiyu Egunjobi, has been reelected with 6,226 votes in the just-concluded local government poll in Lagos State. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Egunjobi, All Progressives Congress candidate, defeated Mr. Olusola Osolana of the PDP, who got 4,114 votes. Returning Officer, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, Mr. Salami Ojo, said Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper