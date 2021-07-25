Osaka makes much-anticipated return, Simone Biles targets Olympic history

By
Headliners
-
1



Japans Naomi Osaka, star of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, returns from her self-imposed tennis exile on Sunday as US legend Simone Biles sets about equalling the all-time record for gymnastics gold medals. Australian Open champion Osaka has not played since May, when she walked out of Roland Garros saying that media commitments were harming Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR