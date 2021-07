The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), will leave Abuja today for London to see his doctors and participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education 2021-2025. This was contained in a statement by the presidents media adviser, Femi Adesina, titled, President Buhari attends global education summit in London, on Monday. Read More

