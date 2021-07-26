Kano Assembly orders arrest of suspended anti-graft chair

The Kano State House of Assembly has recommended the immediate sacking and arrest of the suspended chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Rimin-Gado. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the resolution was made during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Hamisu Chidari, on Monday. Presenting the report, the chairman Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

