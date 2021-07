Cour DeAppel De Cotonou has returned Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popular known as Sunday Igboho, to police custody pending further investigation. The activist was returned to cell after a 13-hour hearing, which ended around 11:20 pm on Monday. The case was heard behind closed doors as the court limited attendance to lawyers, Igbohos wife, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper