The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, adjourned the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to October 21 owing to the failure of the Department of State Service to produce the defendant. The prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, informed the court that Nnamdi Kanu could not be produced Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper