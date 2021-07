The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko, said the Authority would apply international standards and best practices in handling ships and cargoes at the countrys seaports. He said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos signed by Mr Olaseni Alakija, General Manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications, NPA. Bello-Koko made the remark while Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper