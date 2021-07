The Delta State Police Command has declared a 21-year-old lady, Stephine Oghenevoke, missing. Stephine of Okumagba Estate, Delta State, who is 5ft tall, dark in complexion, with no tribal marks and speaks Pidgin English and Urhobo languages fluently, was said to have left home on July 19, 2021 around 8.20am to work and did not Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper