Wikileaks founder Assange loses Ecuadorian citizenship

A court has revoked Wikileaks founder Julian Assanges Ecuadorian citizenship. Administrative errors were made when citizenship was granted to Australian-born Assange in 2017, newspaper El Comercio reported Tuesday, citing an administrative court in Ecuadors capital Quito. Assange remains detained in Londons high-security Belmarsh prison. The United States is seeking his extradition. Assange has been accused Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper