Ahead of the 2023 general elections, about 100 members of the All Progressives Congress, on Wednesday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State. The APC decampees, who set their brooms ablaze, said they were seeking shelter under the PDP umbrella. They spoke during a stakeholders meeting convened Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper