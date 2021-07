Dr Raji Razaq, Kwara Commissioner for Health, on Thursday in Ilorin advised youths to shun unprotected sex, so as to reduce the prevalence of Hepatitis B. Razaq made the call at the 2021 World Hepatitis Day organised by the state Ministry of Health, Rotary Club and Kings Health Development Initiatives, held at College of Education, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper