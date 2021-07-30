COVID-19: Resident doctors decry setback on medical practice





The National Association of Resident Doctors says the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a devastating blow on the nations medical practice, especially with the death of 19 members. NARD President, Dr Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, said this on Thursday during the associations first National Executive Council post-COVID-19 meeting in Umuahia. Uyilawa expressed regret that the pandemic dealt heavily on Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper