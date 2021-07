The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered a probe of the Commander, IGP Intelligence Response Monitoring Team, DCP Abba Kyari, whom a United States Court issued an arrest warrant against for his alleged links to international fraudster, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpupi. Kyari, who is popularly known as super cop, had received rapid promotions and Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper