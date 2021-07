Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, broke down in tears as she mourned her colleague, Rachel Oniga, who died on Friday night. On her verified Instagram page, Ozokwo uploaded a video of herself weeping and eulogising the deceased, stating that shell miss Oniga. A statement from Onigas family on Saturday stated that the actress died of Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper