Belinda Bencic became the first Swiss woman to win the Olympic singles title on Saturday with a battling victory over Czech Marketa Vondrousova, after an angry Novak Djokovic lost his cool and missed out on a medal. The 24-year-old Bencic edged out Vondrousova 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 on her second match point to complete the first Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper