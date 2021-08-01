Mr Tunde Rahman, the Media Adviser to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Saturday rebuked those peddling the news that the APC leader had been hospitalised in an American hospital. Several news outlets on Saturday alleged that Tinubu had been hospitalised for some days Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Mischievous people always attribute Tinubus foreign trip to sickness Aide