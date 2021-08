Enoch Adegoke and Tobi Amusan have broken Nigerias records in athletics at the Olympics. Adegoke became Nigerias first 100m Olympic finalist since 1996 clocking 10.00s in heat 2 of mens 100m semis. With this, he broke a 25-year record after Davidson Ezinwa at Atlanta in 1996. On her part, Amusan wins her first semi-final in Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper