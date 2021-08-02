Lagos govt demolishes shanties on Lekki coastal road

Lagos government has demolished all shanties and illegal structures on Lekki coastal road which serves as alternative to Lekki-Epe route. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the demolition was carried out after a three-day removal notice had reportedly been issued to affected persons. Chairman of the State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force), Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

