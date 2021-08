Hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn claimed Puerto Ricos first Olympics athletics gold on Monday but Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya was absent from the womens 200m after claiming her country had forced her to leave the Games. Also on day four of track and field in steamy Tokyo, Greeces Miltiadis Tentoglou left it late to win the mens Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper