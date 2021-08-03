Resident Doctors at Federal Medical Centre, Katsina on Monday joined their colleagues across Nigeria to commence an indefinite strike as directed by their national Union,National Association of Resident Doctors. However, activities still went on at the medical centre on Monday despite the resident doctors strike. Patients were seen being attended to by other health personnel Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today FMC Katsina offers services amid resident doctors strike