The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has felicitated with Ese Brume over her bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics womens long jump event. Brume took the bronze medal with a best jump of 6.97m. Former champion Brittney Reese won silver medal while Germanys Malaika Mihambo soared to gold. Reacting, Okowa through his Chief Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper