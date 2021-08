Nigerias Ayomide Bello finished third in the Heat 3 of the Womens Canoe Single 200m. However, she missed out on an automatic semi-finals spot. She qualifies for the quarter-finals with a time of 47.539. In 2019 while competing in Bhopal India, Ayomide Bello made history becoming the first Nigerian to win a GOLD medal at Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper