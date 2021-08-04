Sexual harassment: Biden, party leaders urge New York Gov Cuomo to resign

US President Joe Biden joined leading Democrats Tuesday in calling on powerful New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after an independent investigation concluded that he sexually harassed multiple women. Cuomo, who drew praise nationwide for his early pandemic response, denied inappropriate conduct and resisted immediate calls to quit after the probe found he harassed Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
