The Nigeria Customs Service says it has intercepted pangolin scales and elephant tusks worth N22.3 billion in Lagos. The Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd.), said this while addressing newsmen on Wednesday. He said the pangolin scales (196 sacks) weighed 17,137.44 kilograms; elephant tusks, 870.44 kilograms and pangolin claws, 4.60 kilograms. Ali added Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper