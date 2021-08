Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, says he does not know the residence of embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, who was indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for an alleged role in a $1.1m fraud allegedly committed by money laundering suspect, Abass Ramon, aka Hushpuppi, and four others. The governor also said he Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper