The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has said the Nigeria Police Force is committed to the advancement of the criminal justice processes in Nigeria. Baba said this during a visit by the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Barrister Olumide Akpata and other officials of the Association on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper