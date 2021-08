Yusuf, son of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), will soon marry his fiance, daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Princess Zahra Bayero. A 145-man committee was inaugurated by the Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado-Bayero, to facilitate a hitch-free wedding Fatiha which will hold on August 20. Part of the preparations for the wedding Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper