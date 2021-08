The World Health Organisation has donated 26 ventilators and 3,560 fingertip oxygen pulse for the management of patients in isolation and treatment facilities, as well as home-based patients in Nigeria. The Country Representative, Dr Walter Kazadi, presented the donation to the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday in Abuja. Kazadi said that Nigeria Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper