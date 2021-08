A non-governmental organisation, the Carmelite Prisoners Interest Organisation (CAPIO), said it had started a project titled, Pollrite 23, to enforce the electoral rights of inmates in Nigeria. The Executive Director, CAPIO, Rev. Fr. Jude Isiguzo, said this while briefing the Controller-General, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr. Haliru Nababa, about the project on Thursday in Abuja. Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper