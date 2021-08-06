The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress has rejected the denomination of domestic gas pricing to GENCOs in foreign currency. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja. Wabba said the NLC was inundated with numerous enquiries from workers and members of the Nigerian public alike Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today NLC rejects denomination of domestic gas pricing to GENCOs in foreign currency