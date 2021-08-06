Two Belarus coaches out of Olympics over athletes removal

Two Belarusian coaches have been stripped of their Tokyo Olympics accreditations over an alleged attempt to force a sprinter to fly home, an incident that drew international condemnation. The International Olympic Committee on Friday said it had removed the accreditations of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich and they had left the Olympic Village. IOC president Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
