Sagas team, which includes Emmanuel, Liquorose, Cross, Jackie B, Saskay, and Niyi, has won the first token challenge of the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season. The results, which were announced on Friday, also revealed that the team has won 200 BBNaira each. The Head of House, Boma, read the results, Congratulations to the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper