Katsina State is to vaccinate 900, 000 women of childbearing age against tetanus-diphtheria during a five-day immunisation campaign which commences in the state on Monday, August 9, 2021. The exercise will be carried out in fourteen local government areas of the state, namely Batsari, Mani, Mashi, Ungawa, Charanchi, Kafur, Bindawa, Kaita, Kankara, Maiadua, Sandamu, Baure, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper