A former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Sunday led other dignitaries to attend the fidau prayer for Alhaja Rafat Abdullahi, mother of a former sports minister, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi in Ilorin, Kwara State. Other dignitaries that graced the event included a former governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, Nigerias former Ambassador to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper