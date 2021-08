Abidemi Rufai, the suspended Senior Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, allegedly defrauded Washington State Employment Security Department using 10 different means, a court document obtained by The PUNCH has revealed. In the document, Rufai was said to have submitted over 100 claims to the Washington Employment Department, and had also submitted Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper