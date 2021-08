Pastor of the Household of God Church International Ministries, Chris Okotie, has explained why he called the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Temitope Balogun Joshua, The Wizard at Endor. Okotie, in a one hour, 15-minute long video posted on YouTube via Apokalupsis, said that he referred to the late TB Joshua Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper