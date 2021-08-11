How Neymar, Di Maria, Poch influenced me to join PSG -Lionel Messi





Paris Saint-Germain new attacker, Lionel Messi, has said Neymar and Di Maria, including coach Mauricio Roberto Pochettino influenced his decision to join the club. The 34-year-old Argentinian superstar said this while being presented to media at the Parc des Princes after penning a two-year contract with the option of a third season. PSG are reportedly Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper