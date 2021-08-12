The Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council has outlawed girl-child marriage and other forms of gender-based harmful practices in the state. This is contained in a communique issued at the end of a multi stakeholders strategic conference between the council and WomenAid Collective. The conference was organised in partnership with the Ford Foundation with support from Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Enugu traditional rulers council outlaws girl child marriage