Three new candidate drugs are being tested in the latest phase of global Solidarity clinical trials to find effective treatments against COVID-19, the World Health Organisation announced on Wednesday. The therapies artesunate, imatinib and infliximab will be tested on hospitalised COVID-19 patients in 52 countries under the Solidarity PLUS programme. There have been Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
WHO announces three new drugs for COVID-19 clinical trials