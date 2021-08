A former permanent secretary and an elder statesman, Ahmed Joda, is dead. Joda was the chairman of the 18-member transition committee nominated by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to receive the handover notes from the Goodluck Jonathan-led administration in 2015. Joda, who began his career as a journalist with the then Northern Broadcasting Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper