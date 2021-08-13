Cavani, Fernandes, Moreno shortlisted for Europa League Player of the Season award

By
Headliners
-
1



Gerard Moreno of Villarreal and Manchester United players, Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes have been shortlisted for the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award. Recall that the season was won by Villareal after a penalty shoot-out against Manchester United in the final. Stats show Moreno to be the favourite to clinch the Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR