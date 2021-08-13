Gerard Moreno of Villarreal and Manchester United players, Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes have been shortlisted for the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award. Recall that the season was won by Villareal after a penalty shoot-out against Manchester United in the final. Stats show Moreno to be the favourite to clinch the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Cavani, Fernandes, Moreno shortlisted for Europa League Player of the Season award